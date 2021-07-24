Blue Bloods season 12 photo: First look at Erin and Anthony!







For those of you excited to see Bridget Moynahan and Steve Schirripa on the set of Blue Bloods season 12, look no further! Today, Moynahan was kind enough to share a first look on her Instagram of the two of them working out on location.

There’s something fantastic about seeing the two of them out by the water; it speaks a lot to some of the timeless images that so many of us have of New York City. Our hope is that we’ll get to see more location work this season; we’re hardly out of the woods with the virus at present, but at least vaccines are widespread and some opportunities may be open that weren’t for season 11.

As for what we think is happening for Erin and Anthony in the premiere, we know that the “new” DA will continue to be a part of the story after Erin didn’t get the gig last season. That means that there will probably be some tension at the office, but it won’t be the sort that causes Erin to question how to do her job. That’s not something that you have to worry about here — she’ll still do what she thinks is right, even if there are some clashes at the top.

No matter what happens, we know that Anthony will continue to have her back. Are there some obvious disagreements between the two? Sure, but they want the same thing and they care about one another deeply. It’s why this is continuously one of our favorite partnerships to watch on TV.

