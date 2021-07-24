Chesapeake Shores season 5 premiere spoilers: Abby’s ‘new beginning’







It’s true that you’ll be waiting until August 15 to see Chesapeake Shores season 5, and it still goes without saying that this is a long wait! It’s also tough knowing what is coming. Jesse Metcalfe is leaving the show at some point this season, and we collectively have to prepare ourselves for that departure. Meanwhile, Abby on the show finds herself facing an uncertain future — what are things with her and Trace going to look like? We can’t imagine the two having some sort of long-distance relationship where we never see him on-screen. We’re moving in a new direction, even if it’s not entirely clear what that direction is.

For the time being, what we can at least do is give you the full Chesapeake Shores season 5 premiere synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

Following on the unexpected kiss between them at the end of season four, Abby (Ory) reflects on her relationship with Trace (Metcalfe) and what it means for her future. After insisting that their wedding take place in Chesapeake Shores, David’s (Carlo Marks, “Smallville”) parents present Jess (Mailey) with a legal document that puts her on edge. Bree (Ullerup) returns from London fresh off the run of her play and receives an intriguing job offer that would reunite her with her high school nemesis. Unbeknownst to Connor (Francis), the law firm he’s now working for may be representing a client who could be a major conflict of interest for the O’Brien family.

The title for this episode is “A Kiss is Still a Kiss,” and that feels like almost a defense of what happened. Regardless of whatever the reasoning for said kiss might be, no one can deny that it happened! Instead, Abby and Trace have to figure out what that means for them now … and what it could mean for them weeks from now. Prepare for plenty of emotion.

