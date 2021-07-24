Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 3 nominations







Today marked the nomination ceremony within the Big Brother 23 house — and yea, that was some drama leading up to it. Head of Household Xavier had a big decision to make when it comes to his nominations, but did he end up overthinking it? We’re starting to think so.

The irony in all of this is clear: Brent is the obvious target. Almost everyone wants him out of the game! The real struggle is just trying to figure out how to go about it. Before nominations Xavier made it clear was that he doesn’t want Brent freaking out all week and causing chaos, thinking he’s the target. With that, he devised a plan to nominate him and Britini, with Brent believing that she would be the target for the week.

Have you watched our breakdown of the latest Big Brother 23 nominations? If not, be sure to take a look at it below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

Here’s where things get a little messy: Azah wasn’t down with this plan. She volunteered herself to go up instead, that way Britini would not have to go up. She has faith in the house keeping her safe; she wants Brent gone and would do whatever she can to ensure it happens.

In the end, though, Xavier did not listen — he went ahead and nominated the combo of Britini and Brent for eviction, knowing it would ruffle some feathers but also recognizing that it was best for the sake of his alliance to not put Azah up there. Of course, we still think putting up Brent and Whitney would’ve been the safer play…

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Big Brother, including the wildcard competition winner and some details

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother 23 this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other updates all about the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







