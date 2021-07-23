Dynasty season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Fallon’s search continues







Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Dynasty season 4 episode 12? We’ve got some details within, but also some big surprises when it comes to the show’s schedule!

Let’s start things off here with this: The simple fact that there is a new episode of the show airing next week. Why in the world is that happening opposite the Olympics? The CW is pulling most of their other programming off the air during the Games, but clearly, they don’t care about live ratings in this instance. Dynasty has already been renewed for another season, so these numbers really don’t matter. We think that The CW ultimately cares more in this instance about streaming data and international sales.

For those of you who are watching Fallon and company live next week, rest assured that there’s a lot of great stuff coming up. Think in terms of Elizabeth Gillies’ character desperately hunting for more info, really to the point where she needs a little more help.

Below, we’ve got a full Dynasty season 4 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

I’M STARTING TO THINK YOU MAY NOT BE CRAZY – Dominique (Michael Michele) plans to launch her new fashion line as she and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) once again vie for the same thing, with nothing going as planned for either of them. Meanwhile, as Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) continue their business partnership they find themselves running into a very unusual roadblock. Liam’s (Adam Huber) research turns up some interesting facts and he and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) devise a plan to find more information but someone seems to be one step ahead of them so they once again turn to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) for help. Blake (Grant Show) embarks on a new adventure. Also starring Alan Dale, Daniella Alonso and Sam Underwood. (#412). The episode was written by Garrett Oakley and directed by Brandi Bradburn. Original airdate 7/29/2021

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dynasty right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dynasty season 4 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







