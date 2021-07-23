The Blacklist season 10: Does season 9 timeslot help the case?







Sure, we’re still months away from The Blacklist season 9 premiering — but why not go ahead and start conversations on season 10? We know that the studio over at Sony could be invested in the show going for a little while longer.

As for whether or not that happens, that’s an entirely different story.

If you were to ask us after the immensely polarizing season 8 finale, we would have said with some certainty that The Blacklist season 9 would be the final season. The ratings are down year to year, and there is a feeling among many fans that the show is running out of steam.

Is that really going to be the case moving forward, though? There are a couple of things to watch.

1. The show’s move to Thursdays – Even if it may not be permanent, at the same time there’s a chance that the series may generate better numbers there. If it does, couldn’t that give the show a new lease on life? If the cast and crew want to continue, we really can’t rule something like that out.

2. Story potential – While it may feel like Liz’s death is the beginning of the end for this show, what if the writers discover something interesting this go-around? Maybe there’s a reset here that sets the stage for some other exciting stuff — the episodes without Megan Boone in them in season 8 had some great moments, even if it was strange seeing Liz talked about without her being visibly there. The rhythm and format for season 9 will almost certainly be different.

For now, we’re taking a wait and see approach regarding a season 10 — have no expectations and then be surprised if something happens.

Do you think there’s any chance of The Blacklist season 10 happening?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

