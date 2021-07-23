Tokyo Olympics: When to watch Opening Ceremony on NBC







Technically, the Opening Ceremony have already taken place in the Tokyo Olympics — but is there still a way to watch them? Rest assured, we’re here to help out with that!

Over the years, NBC has tried to figure out best way to broadcast the Games when they are taking place outside of the United States — given the time differences, it can prove challenging! There are a number of people who want to watch them live, but at the same time also millions who simply aren’t able to. For a lot of people today, the Ceremonies started in the middle of the night!

Luckily, today at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, the network is going to begin their rebroadcast coverage of the big event, just in case you haven’t had an opportunity to see it yet. This is just the beginning of the wall-to-wall coverage that NBC is planning for the Olympics, which includes multiple sporting events, commentary, and a few surprises thrown in. It’s far too early to know whether or not this will be ratings dynamite, largely because this is one of the strangest Olympics that we’ve seen on record. There won’t be the big spectator presence we’ve seen in the past, and every single thing at the moment is happening under the veil of the global health crisis. There are a number of people in Japan who do not even want the Games to happen right now!

Remember that while the Tokyo Olympics are on, there are going to be a number of programs elsewhere that are either preempted or in repeats. NBC will be putting America’s Got Talent, Making It, and many more on ice. Meanwhile, Fox is putting MasterChef in repeats while The CW is also shying away from new episodes of some of their shows. In the end, all of this makes a little bit of sense.

For those who REALLY love all things Olympics, there’s a lengthy preview show that’s already started on NBC! It kicked off at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

