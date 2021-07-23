Succession season 3 filming update: Are we closer to the premiere?







There are few shows out there that we’re as excited for as Succession season 3, and for good reason. We’re talking about one of the best shows on TV! There’s a lot of great stuff to look forward to here, and we’re eager to be able to dive back into the world of the Roy family once more.

Unfortunately, we know that we’re going to be waiting for a little while to see the show back still. While it does appear as though HBO is bringing the show back this fall, that’s still months away! It’s one of the reasons why we’ll take every little update that we can along the way.

Take for example, what we got for you today. New evidence is surfacing online that the cast and crew are wrapping up their time in Italy, which means that we are one step closer to the show coming back on the air. We know that the series has been shooting in various locales for a big chunk of the year, and of course there are challenges aplenty that go along with that. Filming was delayed for a long period of time due to the global health crisis, much in the same way that a lot of other shows have been. HBO took their time bringing Succession back, mostly because the quality of a show like this cannot be compromised.

Are we curious to see if this show tackles the pandemic? Certainly, though if it is included, we have a feeling that the Roy family are hardly going to be the best role models in the world about it. Since when have they handled pretty much anything the right way? Think since never.

