Blue Bloods season 12 spoilers: Will Officer Witten return?







If you find yourself interested in seeing more of Lauren Patten as Officer Witten on Blue Bloods, you’re in luck!

In a new post on Instagram this summer, the actress confirmed that she is back in what is her fifth year as a part of the CBS show. She’s been a fantastic recurring presence in that time and brought a great deal to the role — she’s also served as a great partner-in-crime to Vanessa Ray as Eddie .

The partnership between Eddie and Witten has been a very important part of the show — there are few cop duos on TV that are both women, for starters, and that allows for the writers to tell some unique stories here that other shows cannot. While Patten may only be a recurring presence, we do tend to see her multiple times a year. She’s been very generous with her time, given that she’s also a Broadway star and over the years, balanced a good many commitments over there with what she brings to the table here. As Broadway continues to open back up, we imagine that her schedule will only get more crammed — we’ll appreciate having her for however long she is here.

Remember that Blue Bloods season 12 is set to premiere at the start of October. The cast is currently filming the first episode, so Patten’s photo proves that you’ll be seeing her character straight out of the gate when the show comes back. As for what she and Eddie are up to, we’ll have to wait and see — there was no enormous hanging chad from the end of season 11 that needs to be addressed by the two of them.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see from Lauren Patten on Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around to get some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Patten (@pattenlauren)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







