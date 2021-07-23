grown-ish season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Dre arrives; what’s next?







Want to get a sense of what’s ahead on grown-ish season 4 episode 4? It starts with an Anthony Anderson cameo. Due to his commitments over on Black-ish, there isn’t all that much time for him to come over to the Freeform spin-off. When it happens, you know that it’s a big deal.

In this case? Yea, you know there’s a LOT of opinions that Dre is going to be handing down to his daughter. Because of what happened in Mexico, he’s going to storm in with questions aplenty. Take, for example, why she got married. Dre claims that he “doesn’t love her anymore” in the promo, but it’s played more for comedic effect. Don’t buy into that; instead, just buy into the notion that he is just trying to vent in a particularly unhealthy way.

Sometimes, Dre does need to let his kids make their own choices, even if he doesn’t agree with them; maybe at least a part of this episode will be about him coming around.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, all you have to do is check out the full grown-ish season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

After learning about his expulsion, Vivek dreads telling his parents about his failures. Dealing with the aftermath of Mexico, Dre questions Zoey’s recent choices. Meanwhile, Doug meets Kiela, a new resident at Hawkins.

