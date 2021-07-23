Good Witch series finale spoilers: Is the Merriwick magic gone?







Good Witch season 7 episode 10 is going to be an emotional occasion — it’s hard for it not to be, all things considered. This is the series finale! We have to prepare ourselves to say goodbye to Middleton, even if it’s not something that we’re altogether ready for.

It’s hard to imagine that every single loose end is going to be resolved in this episode, especially when you consider where things stand for the Merriwick women right now. They are all somewhat lost in a way, largely because they are all missing an important stabilizing force in their lives: Their magic. Who are they without it? It’s something that has defined them and at present, there’s no easy cure for what ails them.

While Joy, Cassie, and Abigail surely knew that their problems were not medical in nature, it never hurts to be checked out, right? This was the subject of a new sneak peek over at TVLine and in that, Sam makes it clear that the three of them are fine. There’s nothing technically wrong with them, so they are going to have to hunt down a different solution … one involving the amulet.

This could be one of the more high-stakes episodes of the show that we’ve seen, largely because we are talking about something as important here as identity. Without their magic they could be adrift, and we like to imagine that the show will present some sort of happier ending with that in mind. Even if the writers didn’t know that the show was coming back at the time the finale was put together (that is currently unclear), a cliffhanger involving magic doesn’t seem satisfying! Hopefully, we’ll at least have answers on this.

No matter what, though, have your handkerchiefs ready … you are going to need them.

