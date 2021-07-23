Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 23: The Investigation returns!







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 23, there’s going to be a lot going on from top to bottom. Some of the cast will get to know Ronnie’s girlfriend a little bit better, a surprise is coming Vinny’s way, and of course there will be some antics. Where would this show be without them?

Beyond all of this, though, the true highlight entering this episode may be the return of none other than The Investigation. Mike is bringing that old persona back! It’s fair to say that he has a particular reason in mind for it, but we will have to wait and see what that is.

Below, we do have the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 23 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

The girls get to know Ronnie’s girlfriend, the couples face off in the first annual bae game, Vinny’s reunited with a long lost love, and a Jersey Shore family fun day is about to take a turn when the investigation returns.

The return of The Investigation is the sort of thing that could generate a very mixed response among the cast and honestly, we’d understand why. Even if it’s meant in good fun, Mike does have a history of causing a lot of chaos. Think back to some of the earliest seasons of the show. Those scars are still there mentally for a lot of the other people.

Given that we are starting to near the end of this season, it’s fair to think that there are a couple of big events ahead! We’ll just have to wait and see what some of those look like…

