When Calls the Heart season 9: First look at Erin Krakow!







As so many of you know at the moment, When Calls the Heart season 9 is officially in production! Why not get a look at what’s coming from the series star herself?

In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see Erin Krakow posing for a quick behind-the-scenes look (via Denean Dale) at Elizabeth in costume. Remember that this is a fun behind-the-scenes picture as opposed to an official shot from the show itself, but isn’t it still fun to see?

We’re gearing up for what should prove to be a very different season for Elizabeth in general on When Calls the Heart. Season 8 ended with her choosing to be with Lucas as opposed to Nathan, which means that we could see the early days of that relationship. Will they be happy together? Time will tell. Nathan also does still have a part to play presumably, and we’re looking forward to seeing how he moves forward. The character definitely deserves happiness, and maybe there are some surprises still ahead in Hope Valley for him! Of course, we also have questions over Carson’s future, what will be coming up for Elizabeth as a teacher, and whether or not the community will have any new arrivals.

There is no formal premiere date as of yet for When Calls the Heart season 9 — provided that there is no Christmas episode, we’d anticipate it being around in February of next year. The next few months will be jam-packed full of filming; let’s also hope that we’re not in the final season. We’d like to see the show go on for a while! We’ll admit to being a little bit jaded because of Good Witch at this point.

