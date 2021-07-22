Yellowstone season 4: Why no new photos as of yet?







At the moment, we’re at a point where we will take whatever Yellowstone season 4 teases that we possibly can. Unfortunately, there isn’t all that much out there at the moment. We’ve seen a short teaser and news on a fall premiere date but other than that, the Paramount Network is keeping rather quiet.

Do we understand not putting out a new trailer so many months before the show comes back? Sure, but why not at least drop a few mother morsels? Would it be a terrible thing if they were to hand over some photos?

We do think that there are folks at Paramount eager to get some more photos and teases from season 4 out there. Yet, there’s an enormous problem here: Fulfilling expectations. Let’s say that they share a photo of some of the bunkhouse characters — we’d be stoked to have it, but it would lead to all sorts of questions. Take, for example, why they aren’t sharing any more images of Kevin Costner. There’s a simple reason for that: They don’t want to confirm 100% that John Dutton is alive yet, even if it feels pretty likely that he will be. They’re trying to tow this line between giving stuff away and not sharing major spoilers, and it’s pretty impossible to please everyone.

It’s fair to assume that eventually, a few cliffhanger-related questions will be answered by the network … but it probably won’t be until we get closer to the premiere. Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

