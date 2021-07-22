The Blacklist season 9: How long could it stay on Thursday nights?







Last week, we got quite the surprising announcement when it comes to The Blacklist season 9: It’s moving to Thursdays!

With that being said, though, this was hardly the initial expectation for the James Spader drama. The plan was for new episodes to air this fall on Friday nights, but that changed due to the decision by NBC to cancel Law & Order: For the Defense before it even started production. There was clearly something with that show that wasn’t working and with that in mind, the network pivoted and opted for a new plan.

So how will this plan impact The Blacklist long-term? We would note first and foremost here that it’s unlikely the show stays on this Thursday perch for the entirety of the season. Unless the ratings radically improve (the season 8 finale drew some of the lowest numbers yet), odds are the show serves as a Thursday fill-in until something is ready midseason. It could be a drama that NBC is already working on; or, they could revive Manifest and throw it into the timeslot it had for most of season 3.

For now, we’re almost sad that The Blacklist is off Fridays, since we grew to love it in that timeslot over time. Yet, it’s certainly possible that the Thursday move could boost the show’s numbers, especially if it represents some sort of a reset following the (apparent) death of Liz. It will certainly have some solid lead-ins around it!

How long do you think The Blacklist season 9 is going to stay on Thursday nights?

