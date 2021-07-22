Chicago Med season 7 spoilers: Meet Dr. Dylan Scott, Dr. Stevie Hammer







There are some new faces entering the world of Chicago Med for season 7 — so why not learn about them now?

According to a report from Deadline, the NBC drama has first and foremost promoted Steven Weber, who recurred last season as Dr. Dean Archer. Given his current position at the hospital, it makes a certain degree of sense why the writers would want him around full-time. Given his adversarial relationship to some other characters, shouldn’t this prove a little interesting?

Now, let’s talk about some new arrivals, which should help to fill the void left by Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta’s departures from the series.

Dr. Dylan Scott – The Village alum Guy Lockard is taking on this role, a man “who left a career as a Chicago police officer to become a doctor.” We’d bank on there being some connection between him and Chicago PD, but nothing is confirmed — if nothing else, we think that some PD characters could be familiar with his past.

Dr. Stevie Hammer – Meanwhile, Being Human alum Kristen Hager will be this character, “a brilliant and scrappy emergency room attending physician.”

The challenge of course for Chicago Med will be getting viewers hooked on these two characters right away. Losing April and Natalie is not going to be an easy thing for this show, even if it has set the standard that the hospital is the star here more than any individual person. It was able to withstand the exit of Connor, and that’s one of the main reasons why we have some hope. The writers will need to figure out how to introduce Dr. Scott and Dr. Hammer, without also having them command too much of the overall air time. This isn’t the easiest thing in the world to pull off, so we’ll give them credit if they can figure it out.

