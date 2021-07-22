America’s Got Talent live shows: Is Nightbirde the season 16 favorite?







With all of the auditions over, we’re a step closer now to the America’s Got Talent live shows! You will have a chance to see some of these acts hit the stage in August — it is going to be a little bit of a wait, though, due to the Tokyo Olympics.

As we look towards the entirety of the field now, isn’t this the perfect time to talk favorites? We like to think so, and it feels more obvious than ever that a Golden Buzzer is going to win the whole thing. Shin Lim is the only act to win a season since the Golden Buzzer was introduced, and with no Judge Cuts this year, it’s going to be even harder for some of the non-Golden Buzzer acts to have a legitimate chance.

Far and away at this point, Nightbirde has to be the favorite to win. She’s had the most popular audition of any of the Golden Buzzer acts, and it also probably helps her that her buzzer came from Simon Cowell, the most famous judge of the bunch. It all depends on song choice, but she can have either the comfort or pressure of knowing that she likely has the most total viewers on her side.

So who would be in second place behind her? World Taekwondo Demonstration Team is probably the most impressive, but the truth is that this sort of act never wins America’s Got Talent. While we loved quick-change artist Lea Kyle’s first audition, we also know there is more pressure on magic acts to “change things up” every single time. Singers are more of the standard, and there’s a reason why they’ve won the majority of the seasons. It helps further that Nightbirde is one of the most talented we’ve seen, in addition to her having a powerful story.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

Do you think Nightbirde is the favorite to win America’s Got Talent season 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are more updates coming and you don’t want to miss them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







