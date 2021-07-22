Gossip Girl episode 4 spoilers: Will Zoya’s birthday lead to drama?







Next week on Gossip Girl episode 4, there is going to be an opportunity to celebrate. After all, it’s Zoya’s birthday! This is a fantastic occasion like no other … or at least it could be. Take, for starters, the fact that Zoya doesn’t even seem to be that interested in celebrating. Nothing is going to go according to her plan, and Gossip Girl will be looking to make a bold move of their won.

Ultimately, “Fire Walks with Z” looks to be the sort of episode that mixes socialite culture and social media in a dangerous way. Some secrets could be revealed, relationships could be shattered, and Max could be putting himself in harm’s way. This is the sort of show that is going to be all about a slow descension into chaos. That’s just something you should be prepared for from the jump here.

Want to get a few more pieces of information now? Then we suggest that you view the full Gossip Girl episode 4 synopsis below:

Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) attempts to avoid her birthday are no match for Luna (Zion Moreno) and Monet’s (Savannah Lee Smith) warpath. While Julien (Jordan Alexander) escalates tensions, Nick (Johnathan Fernandez) and Davis (Luke Kirby) put down their arms. Bad news sends Max (Thomas Doherty) on a bender, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) levels with Aki (Evan Mock), and Kate (Tavi Gevinson) gets an exciting opportunity.

Is the interest in Gossip Girl still as high among viewers as it was in the beginning? That’s something that we wish we had a clear answer to. This is a show that really hit the ground running right away, mostly on the strength of the original brand; yet, many revivals and reboots tend to lose a little steam over time, and we absolutely would not be shocked if this was the case here.

