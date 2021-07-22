Blue Bloods season 12: Is Donnie Wahlberg back at work?







If you missed the news from earlier this week Blue Bloods season 12 is officially in production — not only that, but we know that Donnie Wahlberg is back on set!

In a new post on his Instagram Stories the man behind Danny Reagan confirmed the news, making it clear that he is “back to the grind” and is also “grateful.” Donnie has spent more than a decade playing this character, and luckily he doesn’t seem to be tired of it yet.

So what will be coming up for the character moving forward? There is a little bit of a blank-slate feeling now that the Joe Hill storyline has reached a proper conclusion — we’re sure that character could come back eventually, but odds are, he’s not about to become a series regular. Danny and Baez will continue to work on cases together, and we’re sure there will be moments where their partnership will be put to the test. It does not appear as though this bond is going to turn romantic, though there are a lot of people out there hoping that this could be the case.

As for what we want from Danny, some more long-term storylines would certainly be welcomed! This sort of character is always best when he has a rival, and we’d love to see a little more of something in the Luis Delgado vein. It would also be nice to see him work more with Jamie just because there’s such an interesting dynamic there because of the hierarchy at at the NYPD — in general, we know that Danny is not the best at taking orders.

Remember, Blue Bloods season 12 is going to be premiering on CBS when we get around to early October.

