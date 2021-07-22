Good Trouble season 3 episode 13 spoilers: ‘Making a Metamour’







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Good Trouble season 3 episode 13? Let’s start off with the title: “Making a Metamour.” Want to know what that word is? A “metamour” can refer to a polyamorous relationship, and it basically means the partner of your partner, and it is someone who you do not have a romantic relationship itself. This can be complicated, but aren’t so many things with the show?

The first thing worth noting here is simply that there WILL be another episode coming on Freeform next week, which is a little surprising because of the Olympics. A number of major networks, including The CW, Fox, and of course NBC, are scrapping their original programming to not compete with the Games. Freeform is staying the course — this could be because they have faith in their audience watching live, or they just recognize that there are some other ways that they can monetize their shows. (Most of them are popular in next-day streaming.)

So what lies ahead in terms of the story? Below, we’ve got the full Good Trouble season 3 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

Callie and Mariana work together to figure out what really happened the night of Zack’s death; Malika pumps the brakes on her relationship with Dyonte; Gael learns that his relationship with Yuri is not what it seems.

So yea, there are relationship complications all across the board … no shock there. But hooray to Callie and Mariana working together! While they often interact on the show, they frequently are off doing their own things; rarely do we get a chance to see the two intersect as often as what we’re going to see next week.

