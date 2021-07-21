Siesta Key season 4 episode 11 preview: More party problems?







Siesta Key season 4 episode 11 is arriving on MTV next week, and the first surprise here is simply that. The network is going to keep the show on the air! There are a lot of programs that are taking a brief break in the action due to the Olympics, but that does not appear to be the case here. Clearly, they know that viewers will still find the show via whatever means they want even if they are not watching it live.

As for what lies ahead in terms of the action episode, let’s just say that there are major questions that are coming up amidst a party. What is the state of Juliette and Kelsey’s relationship? Are the two in a better spot after so much chaos? Even though Madisson may be the host for this occasion, there’s a very good chance that she’s not the center of attention.

For a few more details on what to expect here overall, we suggest that you check out the full Siesta Key season 4 episode 11 synopsis below:

When Juliette and Kelsey both attend Madisson’s party, everyone has questions, especially Chloe. Chloe wants to reunite with Cara, but Cara is skeptical. Amanda learns that Tate has some secrets.

This is going to be one of those episodes where there is a LOT going on, and you’ll probably spend at least a good chunk of time waiting to see how it all ties together. Here’s the ironic answer we got about all that: It probably won’t. There’s still more to come after this and we’ll probably be building for a while to some sort of big, chaotic conclusion. We’ll just have to see how that will influence the future of all of these people.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Siesta Key right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Siesta Key season 4 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and you don’t want to miss any of them. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







