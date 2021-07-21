When Calls the Heart season 9 starts filming; see Erin Krakow statement







For everyone out there excited to see When Calls the Heart season 9, know this: Filming is already underway!

Today, the folks over at Hallmark Channel confirmed the news that the cast and crew are back at Hope Valley, or at least the British Columbia location that doubles for it. The show will spend the next few months creating heartfelt and emotional stories that will hopefully bring something new to the universe. We know that following the end of season 8 for Elizabeth, things are going to very-much change.

According to a report from TV Insider, twelve episodes have been ordered for the new season — this makes us think that the network is opting against a Christmas episode for the second straight year, but we wouldn’t confirm that 100% just yet. It’s possible that the first two episodes could just constitute the special, so we’ll wait and see there to a certain extent.

Here is what series star and executive producer Erin Krakow had to say in a statement all about production getting underway:

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin shooting season 9 of When Calls the Heart … t’s a wonderful feeling being back on set with the amazing cast and crew. There are a lot more stories to tell this season and thanks to the talented writing staff, there will be more drama, adventure and romance and we can’t wait for our fans to see what Hope Valley has in store.”

It is fair to say at the moment that When Calls the Heart season 9 is going to premiere at some point in 2022 — there is no particular date as of yet, and we hope to have one (plus some sort of video footage) a little bit later in the fall.

