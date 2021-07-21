Kung Fu season 2: Is it renewed at The CW? Premiere date hopes







Following tonight’s finale, when will Kung Fu season 2 premiere on The CW? Is a renewal even confirmed? As you would imagine, there are a couple of important things to talk through within this piece.

The first thing that we have to do here is remind you that yes, in fact, there is a Kung Fu season 2 coming. That has already been confirmed at the network itself! This show turned out to be one of the bigger hits out of their new arrivals, and we think it benefited mightily from just how refreshing it felt. There aren’t any other series on network TV quite like it, and in general, The CW seems to be moving towards a different identity after being dominated by a lot of superhero shows as of late. Sure they still have them, but some of their larger hits right now include this show, Walker, All American, and Riverdale — series that are not about superpowers at all.

So while we do know that a season 2 for Kung Fu is coming, you will be stuck waiting a while in order to see it. It did not make an appearance on the recent fall schedule, which means that the earliest you can expect it back on the air is early next year. It’s possible that The CW will try to place it in a similar timeslot to where it was for season 1.

In the end, we don’t think that anyone involved in Kung Fu is going to change the show all that radically from what we saw the first time around. Isn’t it likely that we’ll see things roughly look and feel the same? Mix together that action and drama — after all, it’s proven to be a winning formula so far.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Kung Fu season 2 over at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







