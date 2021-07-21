American Horror Stories episode 3 spoilers: The cast for ‘Drive In’







As we approach American Horror Stories episode 3 before it streams tomorrow, it’s clear that FX and Hulu are keeping their cards close. They haven’t released all that much in the way of video footage for the episode, and all we’ve really known for sure is the title: “Drive In,” and a synopsis noting that “A screening of a forbidden film has disastrous consequences.”

Today, at least we can offer something a little bit deeper: The cast.

In a poster on Twitter Tuesday, the show confirmed the roster of performers who will be featured in this episode — and it does at least contain a couple of familiar faces. You’ve got in here at one point John Carroll Lynch, who was Twisty the Clown in Freak Show and had a fantastic turn as “Mr. Jingles” on the already-underrated 1984. Meanwhile, you also have the return of Naomi Grossman to the franchise! She’s best known for playing Pepper, who was a part of both Asylum and Freak Show many years ago. It’s going to be fun to see what the writers have constructed for them here.

This is one of the great things about American Horror Stories — it’s a chance to see a lot of beloved people from the franchise all over again. Sure, not all of them are going to be appearing at once — Ryan Murphy may want to give opportunities to newcomers and beyond just that, he wants to scatter his Easter eggs as far as he can across the metaphorical yard.

Can you handle another? Here's your sneak peek at the cast for episode 3 of #AHStories. pic.twitter.com/8rd5vYm6Lh — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 20, 2021

