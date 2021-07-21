Blue Bloods season 12 filming begins; cast returns to work







For everyone out there excited for Blue Bloods season 12 to arrive on CBS, know that today, we’re another step closer to it happening. After all, filming is officially underway in New York City!

In a new series of posts on her Instagram Stories, Vanessa Ray (Eddie) confirmed the news by showing herself in a makeup chair — she returned bright and early today to work and we have to imagine it’s going to be a very busy next few months. While there are still a number of health and safety protocols in place, it’s still a different world than what the cast and crew dealt with at the start of season 11. For starters, filming is kicking off a whole lot earlier, and that will allow the show to premiere in a time that is reasonably close to where it has in the past.

As for the story coming up, there are a number of details still under wraps with that — we know that a few familiar faces are going to be back in the early going this season. Take, for example, Erin continuing to interact with the newly-appointed DA! Executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor mentioned that there are plans to get Jack back at some point this season, as well, but it will not happen right away.

For Eddie, it goes without saying that we want some more great stuff for her and Jamie — beyond that, though, we’re also wanting to see more of what happens when it comes to her partnership with Witten. We’re always going to be happy to see these two together out in the field, since they have a different energy than so many members of the Reagan family.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Blue Bloods right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12, now that filming is officially underway?

Let us know some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







