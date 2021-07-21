Is Loki new this week on Disney+? A look towards season 2







Is Loki new this week on Disney+? Within this piece, we’ll of course take a look at this — and, beyond that, talk about what the future holds.

First things first, though, let’s kick things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there are no more episodes of the series available for the time being. Last week’s epic installment was the finale, and now we’re in a spot where we’re left to sit around and wait.

If there is a silver lining here to report, it’s that the show will be coming back for another season! This renewal news was announced at the end of the season 1 finale, and we’re all now in a spot where we sit around to see what’s coming up next. We could be waiting a long time for that. Remember that Marvel tends to plan far ahead when it comes to their releases, and they already have a number of other projects set — think in terms of multiple movies and also original series like She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Since some of these projects all relate to one another, you have to imagine that these stories cannot be interrupted by the sudden presence of another show elsewhere. That’s especially the case for Loki, which has some many tentacles that go outward into the rest of the MCU.

We would be willing to wager that we’re at least a couple of years out from seeing a Loki season 2 on the air and that’s fine — we do think that the first season has a certain amount of re-watchable value to it. We’re also sure that during the waiting process, we’ll get at least a few more announcements on what the future could hold.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Loki right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Loki season 2 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







