Yellowstone season 4: Does a major character HAVE to die?







As we approach the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on the Paramount Network this fall, it’s clear that several characters are in danger. How many of you are still thinking about that cliffhanger?

Going into the premiere, there are three different Duttons who are all in danger: John, Beth, and Kayce. Any one of them could theoretically die. With that being said, does one of them have to for the upcoming season’s theme of revenge to properly play out?

It’s easy to assume that a major character has to die for a couple of reasons. For starters, you want viewers to take a cliffhanger like this seriously. You also want to ensure the events of the finale haunt the Duttons for quite some time. It’s clear that Taylor Sheridan wouldn’t kill off his leading man in Kevin Costner; however, we’d say that both Beth and Kayce are in varying degrees of danger. If we lose either one of them, we’d be devastated … but we’d also understand. It would make every other character on this show bent and determined to get revenge; by far, it would allow the story to hit the ground running.

Yet, we do think that there are some other avenues that the show can go down. You don’t need to kill anyone off! If someone like Kayce is hospitalized for a long period of time, that would still cause that motivation for revenge to be there. Or, maybe someone gets a life-altering injury and they forever blame their attacker for it. (That is, if they figure out who they attacker really is.)

Just think: The essence of a show like Yellowstone is its creativity. It’s great to think of ideas that viewers would not expect and at this point, everyone may be expecting a death.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

Do you think that a major character has to die for the story to work? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount.)

