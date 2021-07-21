Big Sky season 2 spoilers: Who is now a series regular?







As you prepare for Big Sky season 2 premiering on ABC this fall, know that there’s at least one important announcement on the cast. Note that it also contains a spoiler following the season 1 finale, so continue forward with that in mind.

Let’s bring things forward now to the news itself. According to a new report from TVLine, Omar Metwally has been promoted to series regular — basically, a sign that his character of Mark Lindor is alive following the events of the finale. The character is a U.S. Marshal, and just from that job title alone, it’s fair to imagine that he could be key to a LOT of different stories.

What’s intriguing about Big Sky as a series is that it has that rare ability to combine the old with the new week in and week out. With that in mind, there’s a chance to tie Lindor to some longstanding stories while introducing a whole new mystery at the same time. That’s very much what we imagine that Big Sky is going to do moving forward. They want to bring in new viewers and get some other top-tier guest stars, but inevitably, they’re going to want to continue what is already there.

Remember now that when Big Sky season 2 does come back on ABC, it will be doing so in a brand-new timeslot Thursday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern. The show has an opportunity here to follow up on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, which should enable it to be more successful than ever.

Unfortunately, you are probably going to be waiting a while to get more news as to what lies ahead — a full trailer probably will not be here until we get around to September.

