The Flash season 7 finale sneak peek: The August Heart debate







Tonight’s The Flash season 7 finale is a critical one for so many reasons — sure, it’s about Godspeed, but also the man behind the mask.

Suffice it to say, this is not the sort of speedster villain we’ve seen in the past. There are, after all, different variations of August Heart. There’s the one that he eventually becomes, and then also the one we see in the sneak peek below talking to Cecile. It’s this one that suggests that there could be a redemption arc in place, or at least a different path for this character to go down, if possible.

We watch a preview like this and it’s another reminder of something simple: The Flash is always at its best with a hyper-compelling villain at the center. We had a little of that with Eva at the start of the season but since that time, we’ve seen a lot of the show spinning its wheels. If we are getting close to the end of the series’ run (which seems possible — at least we know a season 8 is coming), we have to prepare for some big stuff coming soon. That’s why we wouldn’t be shocked if Reverse-Flash (or at least a version of him) gets involved in the end of tonight’s episode. That can be a setup for whatever is coming next, as we prepare ourselves for a speedster showdown like no other.

If nothing else, we know that there are more speedsters involved in the eventual battle tonight than ever. We have Barry, Speedster Iris, both of their future kids in Nora and Bart, plus also Jay Garrick coming over and being a part of the action.

What do you think is going to happen over the course of tonight’s The Flash season 7 finale?

Are you expecting some sort of huge surprise throughout all of this? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

