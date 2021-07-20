SEAL Team season 5 filming underway for David Boreanaz, cast







For everyone out there ready and eager for SEAL Team season 5, know this — work is underway on making these new episodes happen!

In a new post on his Instagram yesterday, series star David Boreanaz officially confirmed that today is the kick-off for new episodes of the show behind the scenes. There is a lot of work to be done over the course of the next several weeks leading up to the big premiere this fall, and we imagine there are a lot of challenges that come along with it. The virus is still a part of life, especially out in greater Los Angeles County. There are still a number of protocols that need to be adhered to in order to make this show a success. That goes along with the long hours and numerous locations that come with a show that requires its main characters to be out in the field.

Another challenge simply comes down to the two different homes that the show is going to have for season 5. It’s going to kick things off at CBS and then after that, transition to Paramount+ four episodes later. The episodes then have the potential to get darker and a little more intense; they could also be slightly longer in terms of the overall run time. Flexibility is the name of the game here and we’re excited to see how things are going to transpire here!

By the time that SEAL Team season 5 does premiere, rest assured that several episodes will be in the can. It helps the entire post-production team to have them filmed far in advance — hence, them starting up a good two and a half months before the premiere.

