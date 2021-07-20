The Bachelorette episode 7: Was Andrew S. eliminated by Katie Thurston?







We knew entering The Bachelorette episode 7 that the hardest decision yet was coming for Katie Thurston. We just didn’t expect it to involve Andrew Spencer.

From everything that we’ve seen on the show so far, Andrew was a favorite of Katie’s for most of the season, and it felt like they had an instant connection from the moment they spent time together. We would’ve banked for sure on him making hometowns over anyone other than Greg and Blake, who have been established as the clear favorites.

Yet, tonight was Andrew’s elimination. The entire episode made it feel like he was staying but that wasn’t the case; she told him that she could not look his mother and his sister in the eye and “tell them what they want to hear.” She made it clear to him earlier in the episode that they could work through any logistical hurdles in their relationship, such as the two of them living in separate countries.

Katie admitted after Andrew left that this was the first time she did not feel altogether great about the decision that she was making; she was uncertain, but still had to do something. Andrew did come back at the end of the episode, but seemingly not to rejoin the competition. We actually thought that was going to change when he left her that note, and maybe for a moment it did. Katie asked him if he wanted to stay a little while longer, but he recognized that he couldn’t right now.

What did you think about the events of The Bachelorette episode 7?

Are you shocked that Andrew S. was eliminated at the end of the episode? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

