Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Will Sam, Tory rivalry escalate?







We know that we’re going to be waiting for a long time still to check out Cobra Kai season 4. Production may be done, but that doesn’t mean that the episodes are edited or that a premiere date will be announced anytime soon.

So while you wait, why not get some more scoop? We know that on a larger scale, Johnny and Daniel are teaming up in order to take down the new Cobra Kai once and for all. Of course, there are smaller relationship conflicts that could be a focus along the way. Take, for example, that of Sam versus Tory. Daniel’s daughter has had trouble with this character from the start, but everything was exacerbated leading up to the epic school fight at the end of season 2. The end of season 3 brought us the holiday brawl, so how do you top all of that? Is it even possible?

What we can say about season 4 is that the show is definitely not backing down on this rivalry, though it is a little early to tell where it will wrap up. For now, here is what co-creator Jon Hurwitz had to say on the subject to Deadline:

Sam and Tory are two of our favorite characters in the series and their rivalry is a fresh one that certainly cuts to the core for both of them. We’re eager for people to see how it plays out in Season 4 because there’s certainly no love lost between those two at the end of Season 3 and there’s a lot more between them going forward. We think it’s a very special season for both those characters.

Can someone like Tory be redeemed? It’s hard to say it’s impossible, given that redemption has been such an enormous part of the overall series so far. With that being said, we also don’t think that it would come about easy — the history between these two is ugly and violent, especially when you remember that they are both still teenagers!

