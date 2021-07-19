Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson wants at least 20 years on board







At this point, we’re sure that Kenan Thompson is sick of hearing questions about his Saturday Night Live future. Yet, he also probably knows it’s not going away anytime soon. It’s what happens when you hold the title for longest-tenured cast member in history. People are going to speculate about when you’re leaving, even if you insist multiple times that it’s not going to be anytime soon.

So for now, all Kenan can do is try to reassure people that he’s not leaving anytime soon — and this is precisely what he did in a new Entertainment Weekly interview. As a matter of fact, he indicated that he could be around for years on end still:

“I keep saying I’m trying to get to 20 [seasons] … So if they don’t throw me out of there before, I’m trying to get to 20. And then, I don’t know if it makes sense for me to leave even after that point. As long as the show keeps going and they want me to be there and I don’t feel like I’m in the way of somebody else’s opportunity, should I just oblige? I don’t really know what to do at this point, as far as leaving is concerned. Like, why should I ever have to leave?”

Kenan is a little busier now than he’s been in the past, as he’s trying to balance doing the late-night show and his new sitcom Kenan — for now, though, he is making it work! We do think he’s a great example of how sometimes, the grass on your own side of the fence is pretty darn great! SNL is a fantastic show to be a part of, as it allows you to be on the cusp of the latest headlines year after year. Also, it’s just the thing that Kenan is best at — some other performers may come on here looking for other gigs down the road. He, however, is probably one of the best sketch performers of all time. It’s more than fine if he wants to stay here in the long-term.

