Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results







The Veto Ceremony has transpired today within the Big Brother 23 house — so what does it mean within the larger context of the game?

Going into the Ceremony, we were about 99.9% confident that nothing altogether shocking would happen. Frenchie has already resigned himself to being evicted, and the only real campaign he made to change the nominees was at the last second. He went to Kyland, claiming that he knew with 100% confidence that he would be evicted over Britini. He wanted someone else up there, someone who he could have a better chance against.

Unfortunately for Frenchie, that didn’t happen — the nominations are still the same, as Derek X. did not use his Veto. Kyland gave him one more opportunity to tell him who the two rogue votes were, but Frenchie refused to do that without the second person’s (Tiffany’s) permission. It’s interesting that this is the one secret he has held firm to; we’re not sure that Kyland would have done anything different if he knew who the vote was anyway, but still.

Pending a miracle, all signs point to Frenchie leaving the game. The only real argument he can make is that he will always be a threat in the game, and that Britini is someone who could hover under the radar for a long time. Basically, it’s the same campaign that we saw last week from Travis and it didn’t work then.

What do you want to see happen the rest of the week on Big Brother 23?

