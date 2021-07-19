Loki season 2: How much does the cast really know?







Last week, we got a welcome surprise in learning that a Loki season 2 is coming to Disney+ down the road. However, that doesn’t mean that we know too much about it.

As a matter of fact, it’s starting to become all the more clear that the cast doesn’t know that much, either. There’s still a good bit of mystery about what things will look like, and it may be that way for a while since there are some Marvel movies inevitably in between. We just how that Sylvie is still a part of it, given that her relationship with Loki was one of the most intriguing things about season 1.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Sophia Di Martino had to say about the future — or at least however much she knows about it:

I have no idea [what’s next]. The wonderful thing about the way Episode 6 ends is that there are infinite possibilities. They could go in any direction. I’m honestly excited to see which they choose, but whatever happens, Sylvie’s definitely got some soul-searching to do and some big questions to ask herself. And yeah, I’m just excited as everyone else to see what happens.

We’ve said this a few times over at this point, but we are expecting to be waiting a good while in order to see Loki season 2 on the air. How long are we talking here? It’s probably going to be at least a year and a half, if not longer. It’s not just about timing the cast and crew’s participation on the show with their schedules; it’s also about making sure you find the right place for this to fit within the rest of the MCU. That’s not a remotely easy thing to do.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Loki right now

What do you most want to see at the moment in regards to Loki season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







