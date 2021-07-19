All American season 4 premiere date: When is it back on The CW?







At the conclusion of tonight’s season 3 finale, it only makes sense to want an All American season 4 premiere date immediately. If you don’t, then the show isn’t doing its job! For however long that it stays on the air, the objective has to be to leave viewers wanting a whole lot more. We’ve seen how important the stories in South Crenshaw are, whether they be around football or the futures of some of these young men and women. The show speaks to a lot of people out there and there are so many stories still to be told.

Luckily, we know following the finale that you will be seeing these stories in just a matter of months. All American was renewed for a season 4 earlier this year, so we haven’t been concerned for a while about the long-term future. Not only does the series generate good ratings on The CW, but it performs well in streaming and also garners critical acclaim. It’s even done well enough that the All American: Homecoming spin-off is coming to the air at some point in 2022. (You got a substantial preview of what that will look like earlier this summer.)

As of right now, season 4 of All American proper is poised to premiere on Monday, October 25. This was confirmed by the network a matter of weeks ago and while dates are subject to change, the powers-that-be have every intention of delivering on that date.

Could season 4 end up being the final one? Nothing is confirmed on that subject just yet, but we hope that it sticks around for some time still. The problem that is of course present with a show like this is that high school is finite; eventually, people do move on to other things. As some of these characters age, how do you find a way to keep everyone together?

