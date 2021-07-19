NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: When to expect new promo on CBS







We now know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to be airing on CBS starting on Sunday, October 10. Not only that, but filming is underway! The cast and crew are doing their part already to bring you some great episodes; let’s cross our fingers that they live up to all of the expectations that are out there.

For the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and talk promos. When could we start to see some of the first footage? Since the premiere date is a little bit later than a lot of people would have expected, we could be waiting a little while. Odds are, we’ll start to see something more come out in mid-September.

So what will CBS actually use in order to promote the show? We honestly don’t think there’s going to be anything that mind-altering in there. Season 12 ended on a relatively low-key moment; it was hard seeing Nell and Eric leave, but their stories were wrapped up in a way that made sense. We imagine that they’ll focus on new cases for Sam, Callen, Deeks, and Kensi, and maybe along the way we’ll get to see a little more of Kilbride. Gerald McRaney is technically the new addition to the show moving forward, even though he’s been around on a number of different occasions already.

If we were the network, we’d probably try to use as much Hetty as possible in the previews — that is, if there are plans to incorporate her a little bit more. There’s a lot of nostalgia associated with that character, especially since she was not around for the vast majority of season 12. Even in her last on-screen appearance, she still did not have all that many chances to interact with the entirety of the cast.

