Evil season 2 episode 6 air date: A midseason hiatus is coming







Following tonight’s new episode, do you have any questions about Evil season 2 episode 6 — or what happens after the fact? It goes without saying that you’d want more information since there are some slightly confusing times ahead.

Here’s what we can tell you for now: There will be a new installment available on Paramount+ next Sunday. We were slightly concerned that the streaming service would take this off due to the Olympics but as it turns out, this is not going to be the case. There is no promo or synopsis out there for this installment, but let’s hope more info pours out before too long.

So what about beyond that? Let’s just say there will be a big of a break before episode 7 is available. August 29 is going to be when the second half of the season airs, which means it will skip over the rest of the Olympics and then some. There are thirteen episodes in this season overall (same as season 1), so technically, we’ll still have more than half of the season to go by the time the official hiatus begins.

Is this going to be the sort of break that kills momentum? It’s possible, but we don’t think that Paramount+ is altogether concerned about that. They brought Evil over from CBS thinking that it could find a good audience on their platform and so far, that has proven itself to be true. It’s already got a loyal fan base; not only that, but there’s also a season 3 renewal already in the books! Because it doesn’t have to worry about the future, we as viewers can just enjoy and/or be frightened by the present. Isn’t Evil the sort of show that would make you feel all of those emotions? We tend to think so…

