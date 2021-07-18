Unforgotten season 4 episode 3 spoilers: A deluge of denials







When Unforgotten season 4 episode 3 arrives on PBS next week, the story will continue to surge forward. Will there be surprises? You have to imagine so, given just how short this season is. We’re almost to the midway point already!

We should also go ahead and mention that this episode could prove to be one of the most frustrating points yet for the characters of Sunny and Cassie. We know just how badly the two of them want answers, and what they’re going to do in order to make that happen. It’s just probably a frustrating situation when they try to interview suspects who aren’t budging when it comes to giving up info. Where can they go after the fact for clarity:

Below, we do have the full Unforgotten season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some additional insight all about what you can expect from here:

Cassie and Sunny interview the four suspects, who all deny knowing the victim. Boulting discovers Walsh was cautioned three weeks before his death, and Collier manages to locate the rest of Walsh’s body.

Is one of these suspects lying? Are all of them? We have to expect that there are some significant twists coming, so we’re going to have our antennae up in order to see how things unfold from here. We’re excited not just about what’s in front of us for a show like this, but also in terms of where we are going. Without giving anything too major away, it’s already clear that the end of this season will be one of the most dramatic we’ve seen yet. There is a season 5 coming down the road, but it’s going to look and feel very much different.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Unforgotten right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Unforgotten season 4 episode 3?

How have you enjoyed most of the season so far? Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get some other updates all about the series. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







