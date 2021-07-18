Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, July 18, 2021?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? If you’re wondering that as we approach a possible July 18 episode, we’re pleased to lend a helping hand!

Of course, we wish we were also hear to hand down a little bit of good news, but unfortunately, that is not the case. There is no new episode tonight, and this is the final week of a long-planned hiatus that is scheduled to conclude on July 25.

Is it weird to anyone else that Oliver’s show is returning at the start of the Olympics? It certainly is to us, but we suppose that is neither here nor there. The Tokyo Games, provided that they move forward as planned, could be a subject of a great deal of conversation on the show. Anytime that Last Week Tonight tends to dive into sports is an opportunity well worth seizing. (One of our favorite old-school pieces was about stadiums and the great lengths that some owners go to avoid paying for them out of their own pocket.)

Our hope is that following this lengthy hiatus, we are going to have a chance to see at least a few weeks straight of new episodes again. Typically Oliver’s show airs until mid-November, so we have to imagine that this is going to be the schedule here once again. Along the way, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some funny main segments that linger, and could actually make a change in the grand scheme of things. One of the show’s biggest strengths is the overall ability that it has to raise awareness for a number of key topics. If we can continue to see this, we imagine we’ll be very happy with the end results once we get to the holiday season.

