Good Witch season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Series finale, ‘The Wedding’







Next week on Good Witch season 7 episode 10, the series finale is here … and we’re admittedly not ready for it yet.

How did we get here so fast? Much of that has to do with the sudden cancellation of the show by the Hallmark Channel. We’re not going to hide our sadness over the news — and yes, we are also grateful that this franchise had a 13-year life at the network thanks to the movies. Both feelings can be true. We just wish that there was some sort of proper final-season announcement long in advance. If that had existed, maybe we would’ve had a chance to see more of a proper ramp-up … or even a full ending. At the moment, there’s no telling if season 7 will tie up most of the show’s loose ends. All we know is that there’s going to be a wedding (how can there not be given that the title is “The Wedding”?), and that we’re going to see the Merriwick cousins unite with an all-important goal right in front of them.

Below, we have the full Good Witch season 7 episode 10 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

In the series finale, the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others in “The Wedding,” premiering Sunday, July 25, (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Catherine Bell (“Army Wives,” “JAG”), James Denton (“Desperate Housewives,” “Devious Maids”), Sarah Power (“Killjoys”), Catherine Disher (“Abby Hatcher”), Kylee Evans (“The Strain”), Katherine Barrell (“Wynonna Earp”), Marc Bendavid (“Murdoch Mysteries”) and Scott Cavalheiro (“Carter”) star.

Ultimately, we do hope that the finale doesn’t end in a way that closes the door on the future together. Even if we don’t get another Good Witch season down the road, who would be opposed to another movie down the road? If there are some dangling threads here, that project could be used to tie some of them up.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Witch season 7 episode 10?

How do you think the series is going to wrap up?

