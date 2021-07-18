Baptiste season 2 episode 2 spoilers: The hostage video is revealed







Not that it should be that much of a shock to anyone, but Baptiste season 2 episode 2 is going to prove to be intense. How much so? Let’s just say that desperate times call for desperate measures when it comes to Emma.

Here’s what makes this episode so interesting — the kidnapper is caught! When you picture that happening, it often means “case closed” or at the very least, a chance to breathe a little bit easier. With that being said, that is not necessarily what happens here. Prepare yourself for a thrill ride, one where there are a lot of twists and turns and a hostage video could change just about everything.

If you are interested in getting a few more details now, we suggest that you take a look at the Baptiste season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Julien and Zsofia track down the tattooed man but he gives little away. Things escalate when the police receive a hostage video, and Emma takes drastic action for her family.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re sure that there will be a few more dramatic turns of events. Doesn’t there have to be? When you remember that this show operates with a pretty short season in mind, there’s not a whole lot of wiggle room that is present here. We know that the title character will need to get some answers by the time the season wraps up; along the way, we’ll just be happy to ensure whatever surprises the producers choose to give us. There are some major components anchoring this season at present, whether it be a fantastic cast or a mystery that knows it has a few more tricks buried up its sleeve.

