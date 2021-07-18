





Is Yellowstone new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we looking at another Sunday night without Kevin Costner? Within this article, we’ll do our best to hand down an answer on this question — and then also share more insight while we’re at it about some of the show’s main characters.

Unfortunately, we start with this: The folks behind the scenes at the network still aren’t giving a lot of information insofar as what the future holds. That includes some sort of specific premiere date.

Want to refresh yourself on the season 3 finale? Then we highly suggest that you watch that below! After you do so, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. That is, after all, where you can get some other updates all about the series and we don’t want you to miss them moving into the new season.

When Yellowstone season 4 airs this fall (most likely, this November), the bulk of the mysteries surrounding it are character-specific. They almost have to be. Just take a minute to think about what we’ve seen so far, let alone what we will see coming up down the road.

Below, we’ve got at least a few questions that are worth thinking about through the remainder of this hiatus…

John Dutton – How far do you go for revenge? We have to imagine it being on the menu, but will he push extensively to kill those he deems responsible for the attacks? If he makes the wrong guess, there could be far-reaching consequences.

Beth Dutton – Provided she survives, what does the battle with Market Equities look like? There are more and more executives entering the fight and the longer this goes, the more she’ll be an underdog. She’s going to have to think more craft than ever to get her desired result here.

Kayce Dutton – What does the path ahead for you look like if you survive? It’s felt like he’s been the most lost out of any of the main characters; save for being a father, there’s a lot of other stuff he needs still to work out.

Jamie Dutton – How far is too far? We know that there were secrets kept from him, but that does not make everyone else into a malicious, terrible person.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 when it does arrive?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around to get more updates when it comes to the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







