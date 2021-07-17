The Boys season 3 premiere: Just how bonkers is it?







Who doesn’t love some good hype for The Boys season 3? There is, after all, a lot to be excited about here! It will be coming on after a long hiatus and there are SO many things we need updates on — think in terms of the state of The Seven and also what Hughie’s life looks like after deciding to work for Victoria Neuman. (Granted, he doesn’t know about all of her secrets…)

One of the things that this show has a reputation for is being absolutely insane, both in terms of its humor and some of what it manages to put on screen. To think, some of the craziest stuff is still coming around the bend…

Do you want to watch our full review of The Boys season 2 finale now? If so, remember to check that out below! We’ll be covering season 3 in full when it premieres, so we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly following the show’s Emmy nomination (huzzah!), executive producer Eric Kripke noted that “the craziest thing we’ve ever done is in Episode 1” of the new season. What could that mean? Our head is honestly buzzing with possibilities.

What we do want to note is that this is not a reference to a certain retreat where all of the heroes go to engage in all sorts of debauchery — that’s something that happens a little later in the season. What happens in the premiere is somehow separate from that, but this episode could represent Kripke saying that all bets could be off with the show moving forward. He’s ready and willing to leave jaws hanging on the floor and continue to keep people talking week after week.

Who knows? Shocking viewers and critics alike could be the way to get another Emmy nomination down the road.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you think is going to happen on The Boys season 3 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







