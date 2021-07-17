Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, July 17, 2021?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? For all of those looking for an answer the weekend of July 17, we have one within!

As for whether or not this is an answer you’re going to like, that’s obviously a different story. While it would be nice to have some more comedy escapism over the coming hours, that’s not going to be the case. We remain very much entrenched in this lengthy SNL hiatus and at the moment, the plan is for the show to return at some point this fall. There isn’t any news out there about the first host as of yet, but hopefully we’ll find out more within that department sooner rather than later.

So while you do wait for SNL to return, why not check out something new featuring one of its cast members? Schmigadoon! has now premiered in earnest over on Apple TV+, and this allows us to see Cecily Strong in a way that we have not before — she gets to play a singular character, albeit in a most unusual environment. Expect a lot of music throughout these episodes, but also of course a lot of humor. She’s working alongside another great in Keegan-Michael Key!

As the summer progresses, you’ll probably have a chance to see some other cast members in a few different projects, as well. The hard thing at the moment is simply not knowing if the likes of Cecily, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, or Pete Davidson are coming back for more episodes. This is a specter that has remained over the show for most of the summer so far, and we have to imagine that there are at least some discussions and negotiations going on behind the scenes.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Saturday Night Live moving forward?

