Bachelor in Paradise 7 spoilers: More of Katie Thurston’s guys on board







Back when the initial cast was announced for Bachelor in Paradise season 7, we assumed that more names were going to be added. There are always a crop of guys from the most-recent season who are brought on board — now, we know who some of them are!

This week, ABC confirmed four new guys from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette are a part of Paradise this summer, and they all happen to be people she recently sent home without a rose.

Connor B – He’s probably the most noteworthy of the guys to get the boot, mostly because he had that one-on-one with Katie. Ultimately, it seemed like the big problem here was the lack of romance — or to be specific, a kiss that wasn’t landing the right way.

Tre – He was super-likable for a lot of the season and had some great confessionals, but his downfall was focusing too much on the drama in the house and not anywhere near enough on Katie.

James – You probably know him better as “The Box King” from the premiere.

Aaron – Meanwhile, Aaron is best known for making sure that certain guys were called out for their actions/behavior. Like with Tre, he probably focused too much attention on the other guys rather than his own relationship.

Remember, the new season of Bachelor in Paradise is poised to premiere next month! There’s a lot to look forward to.

