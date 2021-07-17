When Calls the Heart season 9: Another step towards to start of filming







In just a matter of days, the start of When Calls the Heart season 9 filming is going to be here! There will be a lot to enjoy about this new batch of episodes, and of course we’re looking forward to these stories arriving on the air.

For the latest behind the teases preview for what’s happening, just look at what Peter DeLuise wrote on Twitter below! The prop department is working to perfect everything to the best of their ability leading to the start of production; that way, when the cast arrive on set everything is fully set up.

When you’re doing a show like When Calls the Heart, there are of course going to be more challenges than you would run into than your standard present-day drama. After all, you have to make sure that the costumes and props are all period-appropriate! Beyond just that, you also need to have a wide array of them given that Hope Valley has a lot of residents and also a number of important locations.

The good thing is that this show has been on for so long; because of that, everyone involved has a much better sense of what’s necessary to make things work. It’s a fairly well-oiled machine here and when filming begins, it should be able to move forward in a fairly efficient manner. Odds are, everyone will be completed with their work a little later in the fall.

There is no premiere date as of yet for a When Calls the Heart season 9, but fingers crossed you will have a chance to see it either on Christmas Day or early in 2022. Cross those fingers again that we get more news, one way or another, before we get to the end of the summer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

What does your teacup ☕️ look like?#Wcth #Hearties

Just finished props show & tell yesterday. Props dept is on it.

Season 9 prep continues… pic.twitter.com/JyHh3JQ8hi — Peter DeLuise (@RealPDeLuise) July 17, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







