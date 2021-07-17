Game of Thrones – Flea Bottom prequel not moving forward at HBO







While there is still the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon coming to HBO, one other series is not moving forward.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network is opting to not proceed with Flea Bottom, a show that would have focused on what life was like in the King’s Landing slum. This was a concept we’d heard bandied about here and there over time, but it never felt like it was all that close to coming to fruition. It didn’t get anywhere near as far in as The Long Night, a prequel that actually did some filming but was eventually shelved.

So what is HBO being so choosy about which ideas to continue with in this franchise? We think it has a lot to do with the negative reception to the final season of Game of Thrones itself. There’s a recognition here that if they were going to continue the show, they need to make sure that the overall quality is top-notch. Otherwise, they run a risk of not having any value left in this franchise. It’d be a shocking transition from where Game of Thrones was entering its final season, when it felt very-much like this was one of the biggest runaway hit on cable.

We know that moving forward, there’s going to be a near-constant number of possible properties in development for both HBO and HBO Max. Remember that for the latter streaming service, we’ve heard conversation aplenty about there being animated shows in development. Of course, we’ll wait for more confirmation on some of that before we start celebrations in earnest.

