Good Witch season 7 episode 9 sneak peek: A secret room at Grey House







Tomorrow night Good Witch season 7 episode 9 is coming on the air and it goes without saying that this one is important. This is the last episode before the sudden series finale, and there is a lot at stake here when it comes to the amulet.

So can some of our heroes find it? What we know at the moment is that it’s somewhere in Grey House, and the sneak peek below shows you just how intent the search really is. Everyone is doing their best to get some answers here, though is it possible that Sam has something else going on, as well? Is he trying to avoid Cassie? That’s something that Abigail questions him about — Sam denies it, and instead tries to focus on the subject at hand. By this, we mean some artifacts that were found within a secret room in Grey House (because of course there would be such a thing there). One of them could hold a clue to the amulet’s location!

While we definitely don’t love the idea of Good Witch ending in just a couple of episodes, we absolutely love the idea of some sort of scavenger hunt taking place here. There’s something really fun about the idea, even if the stakes are high and this isn’t about someone getting to celebrate if they find the amulet first.

At present, what we’re hoping for more than anything is more reminders of what makes Good Witch the show that it is — think along the lines of magical twists and turns, plenty of fun, and of course romance. We need to see a lot more good stuff with Sam and Cassie before the show comes to an end!

