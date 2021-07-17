Bridgerton season 2 premiere date: Will be impacted by shutdowns?







There’s some bad news to report from the set of Bridgerton season 2, and we’re already wondering how some of it will impact the show’s short-term future.

Let’s kick things off with the facts. According to a new report from Deadline, the historical drama is shutting down indefinitely (and for the second time this production period) after a staff member on the show tested positive for the virus. The suspension this time will allow producers to figure out the best way to continue amidst the spread of the dangerous Delta variant. This is a tough show to film during a global health crisis — it requires a lot of people to be on-screen at the same time and due to the historical setting, it’s not like you can write a virus into the overall story.

Rest assured that in due time, Bridgerton will find a way to continue; you may just have to be patient here. This is one of Netflix’s most-popular shows and we know that they’re eager to get more on the service. Yet, safety always will remain the #1 priority during this period.

Could this mean some premiere-date delays for the season? You have to imagine it’s possible. Remember that when production is finished, it will still take some time for all of the episodes to be polished and ready for TV. Since Netflix does release all of their episodes at once, that means they have to wait longer for them to all be ready. Their only other option is to split the season in half, which is something that they recently did with Lucifer. It’s a polarizing choice for sure, but it’s something that they may decide to do in order to get the episodes on TV a little faster. The ball for that is going to be in their court.

