Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Week 2 Veto players (Day 11)







The second Power of Veto Competition is poised to take place in the Big Brother 23 house today — want to know who is playing?

Let’s of course start things off with a refresher for those who didn’t see the news yesterday. Head of Household Kyland opted to nominate Frenchie and Britini for eviction, and did so recognizing that the former was the consensus target. Almost everyone hinted that they’d be okay with him going this week — the only person who didn’t was Britini, and now she’s up on the block alongside him. While there are some other people (like Derek F.) who would prefer to see Derek X. go this week, that’s not going to happen. Even if nominations change, we’re not sure that we see Derek X. as the next person going out of the game.

Have you watched our new video discussion nominations yet? If not, be sure to check it out below! Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have some other updates coming on the Veto that you don’t want to miss.

Let’s get to the players now — joining Kyland, Frenchie, and Britini in the Veto are Derek X., Alyssa, and Claire. This isn’t a good draw for Frenchie at all, since none of these people would use the Veto on him. It’s him versus five other people, and we think Derek X. would love nothing more than win it and allow them to stay the same. Claire may be in a similar boat, given that Frenchie did ponder over her as a possible nominee last week.

So what if Frenchie comes off the block? We think that Kyland isn’t putting TOO much thought into it yet, but we foresee him following Tiffany’s advice is getting one of the “three-headed monster” of Frenchie, Brent, and Whitney out this week. He can figure that out later and doesn’t need to worry about it right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you think is going to happen following the Big Brother 23 Veto Competition today?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







